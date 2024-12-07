Rico Verhoeven’s Toughest Fights: Badr Hari, Spinning Backfists, and Kickboxing Glory

‘The King of Kickboxing’ Rico Verhoeven names Badr Hari as his toughest fight but Levi Rigters is right behind. His journey to becoming a Glory champion has been marked by grueling battles that tested his resilience. As he prepares to defend his title against Rigters at Glory Collision 7, Verhoeven reflects on the toughest fights of his illustrious career, in an interview with Giovanni Tjin.

Rico Verhoeven’s Toughest Fights

1. Badr Hari

Rico Verhoeven has faced numerous elite fighters, but he ranks his bouts with Badr Hari at the top of his toughest challenges. Hari, a kickboxing legend, has exceptional fight IQ and incredible power. The Moroccan-Dutch athlete pushed Verhoeven to his limits. Their intense rivalry, Verhoeven’s durability, and his ability to adapt under pressure.

“Badr is dangerous in so many ways,” Verhoeven noted in a recent interview. “His ability to adapt during a fight makes him unpredictable. Those fights taught me a lot about staying focused and composed no matter what.”

2. Levi Rigters

Levi Rigters, Rico Verhoeven’s opponent for Saturday’s title fight, is another name on his list of challenging opponents. Their previous encounter earlier this year in Glory’s eight-man tournament showed Rigters’ skills. Rigters’ spinning back fist sent Verhoeven to the canvas—a rare sight for the reigning champion.

“I won that fight, but I made a big mistake,” Verhoeven admitted. “That back fist landed because I let my guard down. It was a humbling moment, but one I’ve learned from.” Despite the setback, Verhoeven rebounded, securing victory via knockout and taking home the $500,000 prize.

3. Jamal Ben Saddik and Tariq Osaro

In the heavyweight division, size and power often dominate, and Verhoeven has faced no shortage of physically imposing opponents. Among them are Jamal Ben Saddik and Tariq “Cookie” Osaro, whom Verhoeven places in the same category of challenges.

“They’re both large and incredibly strong,” Verhoeven explained. “You have to be tactical when facing guys like that. It’s not just about matching their strength but outsmarting them.”

As he steps into the ring against Rigters once again, Rico Verhoeven aims to showcase the lessons learned from his storied career. The much-anticipated Glory Collision 7 title fight between Verhoeven and Rigters takes place on December 7 at the Gelredome. Fans eagerly await to see if Verhoeven’s introspection and preparation will cement his legacy or if Rigters will mark the dawn of a new era in kickboxing.