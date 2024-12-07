Rico Verhoeven Keeps Heavyweight Throne Against Levi Rigters at Collision 7

The main event of GLORY Collision 7 saw Rico Verhoeven look to defend his heavyweight title against the towering Levi Rigters. After five rounds of action, the two heavyweight strikers traded knockdowns. But in the end, Verhoeven remains the ‘King of Kickboxing.’

Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters Results

Rico Verhoeven and Levi Rigters met in the final match of the heavyweight Grand Prix earlier this year. It was a dominant match for the Dutch-born Verhoeven until Rigters landed a spinning back fist that sent him tumbling. The all-time great Verhoeven quickly recovered and finished the fight a minute later. After a win, Levi Rigters, of The Netherlands, put himself at the top of the division looking to avenge his loss and capture the GLORY heavyweight world title.

‘The King of Kickboxing’ Verhoeven walked out with an army of Roman centurions, holding spears, chanting for their monarch. He then performed his signature sprint to the ring with flames and the audience screaming.

Sharp punching combinations and inside leg kicks landed early for Rico Verhoeven, looking a few steps ahead of his opponent in the first round. The heavyweight champion ate a hard calf kick and returned with a leg kick to the thigh. Verhoeven got knocked down due to a groin kick and the referee began a ten-count, causing confusion in the ring. It was not scored a knockdown after a quick review. Rigters finished the round strong with a right cross.

Verhoeven landed kicks and punches in round two but a stiff lead jab from Rigters seemed to interrupt the tempo of his opponent. The Dutch strikers trade heavy rearhand crosses. The champion threw a series of high kicks then pressured and threw a flurry to the body. The forward pressure from the heavyweight champion was keeping the hefty kicker on the back foot stifling much of his gameplan.

Double and triple jabs, combined into leg kicks, land with authority for the ‘King of Kickboxing’ in round 3, as Rigters seems unable to mount any meaningful offense. A stunning hook from Rigters landed and Verhoeven crashed to the canvas. He is clearly shaken as he rises to his feet. But the round 3 bell sounds and Rigters is unable to capitalise.

The two heavyweights trade punches and kicks in round 4, with both looking for an edge but neither wants to commit due to how high the stakes are. To counter the jab, Verhoeven lands a booming overhand that drops Rigters. Entering the fifth and final round, each man has scored one knockdown.

Levi Rigters opens round 5 throwing heavy overhands looking for a knockout blow but Rico Verhoeven pushes back with jabs to the body and head. Jabs into low kicks score for the reigning champion to control the final round. The towering Rigters attempted a flying knee and scissor kicks to close the round but Rico Verhoeven defended himself flawlessly.

GLORY COLLISION 7 Results

Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters by Unanimous Decision (47-46 x2, 48-45 x3) – For the Heavyweight Title

Tarik Khbabez def. Donegi Abena by Split Decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46 x2, 50-45) – for the Light Heavyweight Championship

Bahram Rajabzadeh defeated Daniel Stefanovski by TKO (3 Knockdowns). Round 1 – 2:30

Sergej Maslobojev defeated Ștefan Lătescu by Unanimous Decision

Cem Caceres Aygun defeated Pascal Touré by Unanimous Decision

Sofian Laïdouni defeated Ionut Iancu by Unanimous Decision

Mory Kromah defeated Miloš Cvjetićanin by Unanimous Decision

Younes Smaili defeated Tayfun Özcan by Split Decision

Serkan Özçağlayan defeated Ramy Deghir by Unanimous Decision

Endy Semeleer defeated Jay Overmeer by Unanimous Decision

Oleg Pryimachov defeated Abderrahman Barkouch by Unanimous Decision

Ayoub Bourass defeated Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah by Split Decision