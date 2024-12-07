Tarik Khbabez wins close decision to retain title in five round war against Donegi Abena

After one win each, Tarik Khbabez and Donegi Abena fought in a trilogy match at GLORY Collision 7, with the light heavyweight title on the line. After a relentless five-round war, Morocco’s Tarik Khbabez keeps his title and calls out Rico Verhoeven.

Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena Results

The Surinamese-Dutch Abena held the division title until Tarik Khbabez, of Morocco, took the throne by close, and contentious, split decision. Next, the division was thrown into a Grand Prix in which Abena avenged this loss via TKO and took the entire tournament crown. But, Khbabez remained the champion as the division title was not on the line. Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena 3 was a grudge match for the light heavyweight division crown at GLORY Collision 7.

After not touching gloves, round 1 kicked off with both men trading flurries mixing calf kicks and punches upstairs. Donegi Abena was focused on body punches while Tarik Khbabez used calf kicks. Both men clearly had a game plan utilizing calf kicks as both were throwing them furiously and continuously throughout round 1. It was a spirited opening round as neither man backed down.

‘The Tank’ Tarik Khbabez was throwing bombs in round 2 but left himself open to a hard counter from Abena, and the two then traded flurries in the pocket. An inside leg kick turned Khbabez all the way around and Abena was unable to press his advantage as the Moroccan was continuously pressuring. While Abena was landing more strikes, Khbabez was landing bombs which were clearly having an impact. The scores were even at this point of the fight.

Khbabez attacked inside flurries to open round 3 and Abena was unable to get his opponent off of him as ‘The Tank’ was attacking with flurries. Abena switched his game and attacked with inside leg kicks and knees to slow his opponent down. Khbabez was slowing down towards the end of the round and Abena was kicking his opponent’s leg heavily, even scoring trips but ‘The Tank’ was still throwing back punches with authority.

Opening round 4, Donegi Abena was landing solid body punches and calf kicks which were sending his opponent stumbling, but ‘The Tank’ was still throwing back in combination. The Surinamese-Dutch lays on a Muay Thai clinch and lands knees in combination and later adds a mean left hook. Khbabez did not let up, he continued to march forward throwing kicks and punches in combination. The punches begin to add up scoring for the Moroccan in the final minute of the round.

In the fifth and final round, both men continue the relentless pace, trading kicks and flurries to the head. Both men land heavy punches, Abena lands knees while Khbabez lands kicks. The Surinamese-Dutch striker is working the body while ‘The Tank’ is attacking in combination. Both men slug it out in the last ten seconds.

GLORY COLLISION 7 Results

Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters – For the Heavyweight Title

Tarik Khbabez def. Donegi Abena by Split Decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46 x2, 50-45) – for the Light Heavyweight Championship

Bahram Rajabzadeh defeated Daniel Stefanovski by TKO (3 Knockdowns). Round 1 – 2:30

Sergej Maslobojev defeated Ștefan Lătescu by Unanimous Decision

Cem Caceres Aygun defeated Pascal Touré by Unanimous Decision

Sofian Laïdouni defeated Ionut Iancu by Unanimous Decision

Mory Kromah defeated Miloš Cvjetićanin by Unanimous Decision

Younes Smaili defeated Tayfun Özcan by Split Decision

Serkan Özçağlayan defeated Ramy Deghir by Unanimous Decision

Endy Semeleer defeated Jay Overmeer by Unanimous Decision

Oleg Pryimachov defeated Abderrahman Barkouch by Unanimous Decision

Ayoub Bourass defeated Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah by Split Decision