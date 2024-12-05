Exclusive | Champion Donegi Abena Calls Out Jake Paul “I would smash him.”

The Surinamese-Dutch kickboxing world champion Donegi Abena is looking to destroy celebrity boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul. The top-ranked Abena has spent time training alongside Tommy Fury and sees the Mike Tyson fight as just plain silly.

Donegi Abena Calls Out Jake Paul

Donegi Abena is the number one ranked light heavyweight in the world in kickboxing after a stellar 2024. The 26-year-old faced three opponents in a single evening to capture the 2024 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix title, stopping all three opponents by way of knockout.

This weekend, Abena takes on his career rival Tarik Khbabez with the light heavyweight division title on the line in their third meeting. The Surinamese-Dutch athlete is looking to make a statement with a decisive victory in the trilogy match against the Moroccan striker. The two are set to battle at Glory Collision 7 on December 7.

Abena has spent some time training his sharp hands with the Fury family and was a sparring partner for Tommy Fury, a former opponent of celebrity boxer Jake Paul. On a potential Jake Paul matchup, the kickboxing champion did not leave any doubt, in an interview with me, he said:

“I would smash him. I would smash him. And that’s the reason why he takes guys who are 60, or guys who aren’t used to only boxing … He’s a smart businessman. He’s making millions of dollars, and he’s fighting people with names. But they’re either old, or they’re from a different sport. Jake Paul, he’s fighting old guys and not boxers. If he wants it, he can get it as well.”

Jake Paul was a social media influencer who transitioned to a career in professional boxing but has taken criticism for not facing ranked fighters, instead opting for blockbuster matches. In his career, he’s defeated former UFC fighters such as Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva, among others. Most recently, Jake Paul had a heavyweight boxing match against 58-year-old Mike Tyson. According to betting lines, Tommy Fury may be a future opponent for ‘The Problem Child’ but for a bigger challenge the kickboxing king Donegi Abena is ready for a showdown.