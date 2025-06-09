In one of the most technical fights to watch at heavyweight, between former Glory light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov and heavyweight champion and generation great Rico Verhoeven in the main event of the historic Glory 100 event. In what is a stacked card with multiple world title bouts, and featuring the continuation of the Glory last heavyweight standing tournament.

This bout between two of the most accomplished kickboxers of the generation, as Verhoeven has been the king of heavyweight kickboxing for many years now. Additionally, Artem Vakhitov, the underrated phenom who has gone under the radar, was mostly known for his rivalry with Alex Pereira. Now that the two sets are set to face one another after the return of Vakhitov to Glory, we are set to see the battle between the great small man against the great big man.

Many people are doubting Artem Vakhitov’s ability to compete against one of the most technically skilled heavyweights in the sport’s history. As people tend to forget the incredible technical ability of the Russian, which rivals and even surpasses the Dutch kickboxer. The difference maker between the two is the sheer size of Rico, as even at Light Heavyweight, Vakhitov often found himself dwarfed against certain fighters.

Verhoeven vs. Vakhitov is the most critical fight at Glory 100.

It’s not a secret that kickboxing has reached its most mainstream point in recent memory, with ONE Championship cashing in on the lower weight classes. And Glory is now pairing with fight hub DAZN. So now is the chance for the sport to break through with one of the most stacked cards in sports history in Glory 100. Now all it has to do is deliver.