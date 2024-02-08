Rapper Rick Ross questions UFC alum Jorge Masvidal’s status as ‘King of Miami’: ‘Shoutout to him, he did the knee’

Rapper Rick Ross dismisses former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal’s status as ‘king of Miami’.

Throughout his 20-year MMA career, Masvidal proudly represented his hometown of Miami, Florida. ‘Gamebred’ first came to prominence participating in backyard bare-knuckle fights, the same circuit as Kimbo Slice.

Masvidal perfectly embodied Miami, a flashy and fearless Cuban American who would eventually adopt the moniker ‘The King of Miami during the latter stages of his career.

However another famous 305 resident laughed off any sort of claim Jorge Masvidal had. Appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, Ross was asked about Masvidal.

“Who is that?” responded Ross.

The co-host would attempt to clarify for the hip-hop giant, pointing to Masvidal’s viral flying knee knockout of Ben Askren that rocketed him to the very top of the sport.

“Man, if he did a knee, congratulations, Ross said. “I mean, you did a knee. You know what I’m saying? Shoutout to George. He did the knee. You know what I’m saying? Shoutout to George, man. I heard you did the knee.”

Is Jorge Masvidal making a comeback to fighting?

Masvidal officially retired following his fight against Gilbert Burns in April of last year in what was his fourth loss in a row. However, Masvidal recently ‘unretired’ and is targeted to take on Nate Diaz in a boxing match next month.

It will be a rematch of their 2019 fight for the ‘BMF’ title and will be put on by Happy Punch, who has been one of the leading promoters in the influencer boxing scene.

It’s unclear whether this will be a one-off for Masvidal or if he intends to pursue further fights down the line. If organisations are willing to pay millions for these exhibition contests, good for them, MMA is a rough game.

Who wins, Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?