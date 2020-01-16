Reporter Gets Shut Down After Asking About Conor McGregor’s Sexual Assault Allegations At UFC 246 Press Conference (Video)

Spread the word!













With everyone pressing the mixed martial arts media to ask about Conor McGregor’s sexual assault allegations, one reporter did just that at the UFC 246 press conference on Wednesday.

Morgan Campbell asked McGregor about the status of his sexual assault investigation. However, he was showered with boos from fans as he was asking the question. He was also interrupted by Donald Cerrone and UFC president Dana White as well, with the latter informing him that those questions were answered for ESPN.

He then asked if those investigations caused any concern as to whether McGregor would be able to fight, to which White denied.

Conor McGregor gets asked about his sexual assault allegations from a reporter. The reporter gets booed by the crowd. Booing the reporter for this question would never happen at an NBA or NFL Press Conference. (Blondie in the back gets the humour). #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/LPYiWlMfkO — He’s Hurt! (@CageSideCam) January 16, 2020

There was a mixed response to the incident on social media with a large majority praising the reporter for asking the question while others lambasted the fans for booing a legitimate question.

Meanwhile, some felt the question was unnecessary especially as McGregor already touched on the topic recently.

McGregor notably spoke as much as he legally could about the allegations and the investigations in said interview with ESPN.

“No, I can’t say anything about this,” McGregor said. “Just has to take pace, right?

“Would it [allegations] bother you? There you go. Time, Ariel, time. Patience is a skill we must master. Patience is one of the most valuable skills a human being must master and I’m working hard to master it and I feel I’m getting there.

“Time. Time will show all. Right now, I’m focused on the bout. Focused on positivity, good thoughts. And I will say a prayer for those who try and curse me and bring harm to me with these type of things and that’s it.”

