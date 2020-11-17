Ten years after their initial pairing on the North American regional circuit, UFC middleweight contenders, Uriah ‘Prime Time’ Hall and Chris ‘The All American’ Weidman are lined up to rematch each other at UFC 258 on February 13.



According to a report from ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani this evening, both Hall and Weidman, who both won their last Octagon outings have verbally agreed to clash on February 13 at UFC 258 – an event with a location or venue yet to be determined by the organization.

*258. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 17, 2020



Headlining UFC Vegas 12 at the end of October, The Ultimate Fighter 17 runner-up, Hall took on common-opposition, former middleweight kingpin, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva, eventually stopping the Brazilian icon with strikes in the fourth-round to notch his third consecutive victory.



Snapping a worrying two-fight slide at UFC Vegas 6 in August, division returner, Weidman took on Omari ‘The Wolverine’ Akhmedov over three-rounds, scoring a unanimous decision victory.

Hall and Weidman initially clashed under the Ring of Combat banner back in Atlantic City in September of 2010, with future undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Weidman scoring his third-professional win with a first-round knockout stoppage.



Prior to his finish of Silva, Spanish Town native, Hall had scored two wins over Silva’s compatriots, Brazilian duo, Antonio ‘Shoeface’ Carlos Junior, and Cezar ‘Mutante’ Ferreira.



Hall, 36, holds other notable career victories over the likes of Aung La N Sang, Chris Leben, Thiago Santos, current Bellator middleweight best, Gegard Mousasi, and Krzysztof Jotko.



Scoring a 13-0 professional record before his first career defeat, Baldwin favourite, Weidman had most notably dethroned the then-untouchable, Silva with an early second-round swarm to claim the undisputed 185-pound title at UFC 162 in July of 2013.



To go with another career win over Silva, the Matt Serra and Ray Longo Fight Team staple had managed to knock back the likes of Demian Maia, Mark Munoz, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, and another common-opponent, TUF 17 victor Kelvin Gastelum.

Whilst yet to be officially announced by the promotion, a welterweight title matchup between current champion, Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman and challenger, Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns is targeted for the event, with the pair of grapplers recently verbally agreeing to meet.