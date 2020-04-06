Report: UFC 249 Likely Taking Place In West Coast

Spread the word!













It looks like UFC 249 is taking place in the West Coast of the United States.

That’s according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani who states that the UFC is very close to securing a location for the event planned for April 18.

“It’s unclear at this time where the location will be, however, sources said it’s looking like it will take place on the West Coast of the United States,” Helwani wrote. “The UFC has made a point to not share the specific location with many people outside the company at this time, sources said.

“The UFC has explored the possibility of holding the event on a tribal land, which doesn’t have to adhere to the regulations of the state athletic commissions, and that possibility is still very much in play, per sources.”

UFC president Dana White has already announced that he will be revealing the full card today while confirming that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is out. The location should be disclosed as well.

Nurmagomedov was initially set to take on Tony Ferguson; however, he was ruled out after Russia announced a cross-border travel ban last week with “The Eagle” later deciding to remain in quarantine.

Ironically, Nurmagomedov was already in the West Coast training with American Kickboxing Academy last month only to be told the fight would not take place in the United States. That resulted in him going to Abu Dhabi — which later closed its borders — and then returning home to Russia.

The new headliner is expected to be Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje. However, Helwani notes that the fight isn’t signed as of yet.

Where do you think UFC 249 will take place?