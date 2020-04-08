Report: Rose Namajunas Out Of UFC 249

The new UFC 249 card has taken its first hit with former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas reportedly no longer competing.
Despite the circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov being forced to pull out, Dana White managed to put together a solid card for the event taking place April 18 which featured a rematch between Namajunas and Jessica Andrade in the co-main event.
However, that is no longer the case according to Brazilian publication Combate. The reason is not disclosed as of now.
Regardless, it comes as a blow for the card with Andrade unlikely to find a short-notice opponent.
UFC 249 — headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje — has no official location but is expected to take place on tribal land in California.
Here is how the card looks as of now:
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
- Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera
- Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann
