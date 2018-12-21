Report: Khabib Offered Insane Payday To Rematch Conor McGregor

According to his father, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been offered massive money to rematch Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor are just two months removed from the biggest MMA event of all time – UFC 229. The event sold a staggering 2.4 million PPV buys, easily making it the most successful MMA production to date.

A rematch would certainly sell well and would likely have a chance to top the first fight in total PPV buys. However, the lightweight division is on hold for the time being. That is, at least until Khabib and Conor are given their punishment for their involvement in the now infamous post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

However, according to Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap, the UFC matchmakers have already tried to entice Khabib into a rematch with McGregor.

“They offered $15 million to rematch with Conor,” Abdulmanap told Sport 24’s Yaroslav Stepanov. “But we want $30 million, guys. $30 million!”

It seems Abdulmanap and Khabib would entertain a rematch with the Irishman, but both men agree that the division has other deserving challengers. Mainly former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

“Some skills have improved at McGregor, there are moments. There is growth, we notice it,” Khabib said.

He added: “There are guys who deserve and wait for Khabib. We must respect them as fighters.

“This point should also be taken into account. Both the Dustin Poirier and [Tony] Ferguson. Ferguson, I think it deserves it.”

A Few Fights Left

Before UFC 229 Khabib had hinted that he was close to calling it a career. However, Abdulmanap explained that his son is far from done. In fact, according to his father, Khabib still has a lot of fight left in him.

“Khabib has three to four battles left. I think that’s enough.

“How it goes, the Almighty alone knows, but the plans are as follows.”

Abdilmanp also gave his thoughts on the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the likely outcome of his son’s ordeal.

“I don’t know how it will end,” Abdulmanap said of his son’s ongoing issues with the NSAC.

“As far as I understand, we will get a fine of $500,000 (£396,000), and maybe we could not fight in the next nine months. Of course, it should have never happened.