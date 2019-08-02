Report: Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov Targeted For UFC Moscow Main Event

Spread the word!













UFC Moscow is set to go down on November 9 and it appears a heavyweight fight will headline the card. The Russian news outlet TASS is reporting that Junior dos Santos will go into hostile territory to take on Alexander Volkov.

Dos Santos is coming off of a knockout loss in just 1:11 to Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC Minneapolis. Before that, he was riding a three-fight winning streak with a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov, then TKO’d Tai Tuivasa, and Derrick Lewis, all Fight Night events he headlined.

The Brazilian used to be the UFC heavyweight champion from 2011-2012 as he TKO’d Cain Velasquez to win the title, then defended it against Frank Mir, before losing to Velasquez. Since then, he has been a top contender but has never won it again.

Volkov, meanwhile, is coming off of a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 229. Of course, that was the KO he suffered with just 11 seconds left that resulted in Lewis getting a title shot. Before then, he was on a six-fight winning streak including being 4-0 inside the Octagon.

The Russian was expected to headline UFC St. Petersburg against Alistair Overeem but was pulled from the event for undisclosed reasons. Currently, no other bouts after confirmed for UFC Moscow, and the UFC has yet to confirm this one.

Who do you think will win between Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov