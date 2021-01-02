An interesting light heavyweight matchup of 205-pound prospects, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy ‘The Brute’ Crute has been booked for a UFC event on March 27 — with a location or venue for the showcase yet to be determined by the promotion.



Snapping a two-fight slide in September at UFC Vegas 11, Walker, recently under the tutelage of John Kavanagh at Straight Blast Gym Ireland, scored a first-round knockout victory over Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann.

The winner of two on the trot, New South Wales prospect, Crute featured on ‘Fight Island’ in October, stopping former Cage Warriors light heavyweight champion and fellow up and comer, Modestas Bukauskas in the opening-round via strikes. News of the slated tie was first reported by ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto.

Per sources, Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) vs. Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) agreed to for March 27. Sick matchup between some of the new blood at 205 … really like this one. pic.twitter.com/nGu7kf2YJ5 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 2, 2021



Walker, 28, is an alum of Dana White’s Contender Series, and since his transition to the Octagon back in November of 2018, has managed a 4-2 promotional résumé.



The Rio de Janeiro native has scored wins over Khalil Rountree Jr., Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov all via massive knockouts, prior to a UFC 244 stoppage loss to recent Bellator debutante, Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson in the first round.

Returning to Brazil in March, Walker featured against former Fight Nights Global champion, Nikita Krylov — dropping a unanimous decision defeat.



24-year-old Australian finisher, Crute currently sits at #12 in the official light heavyweight pile, and is also a former feature of DWCS. With a 4-1 promotional record himself, the 24-year-old had submitted fellow Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout, Paul ‘The Bearjew’ Craig with a third-round kimura on home soil in his first Octagon appearance.

Prior to a Peruvian necktie defeat to common-opposition, Cirkunov, Crute had stopped ‘Smilin’ Sam Alvey via strikes before embarking on his two-fight rise over Michal Oleksiejczuk with another stunning first-round kimura stoppage, and his aforenoted win over Lithuanian finisher, Bukauskas.



Between top-fifteen contenders, Walker and Crute, the pair has managed an eye-catching combined twenty knockout stoppages as well as six stoppages via submission.