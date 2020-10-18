Improving to 4-1 in the UFC tonight, Australian upstart, Jimmy ‘The Brute’ Crute scored a massive opening round knockout win over former Cage Warriors light heavyweight champion, ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ Modestas Bukauskas.

The 24-year-old division prospect got the Lithuanian born striker’s attention in the opening couple of exchanges, clipping the recent July feature to counter leg kicks. Now sitting at 12-1 as a professional, the Dana White‘s Contender Series product can now add Bukauskas to a winning résumé which includes other Octagon victories over Michal Oleksiejczuk, veteran, Sam Alvey, and Scottish submission threat, Paul ‘The Bearjew’ Craig.

Catching Bukauskas off another counter just over the two-minute mark, Crute fired off a massive overhand right, dropping the former Cage Warriors gold holder, before following up with another knockdown, forcing the issue. Following the win, Crute called for a pairing with former Fight Nights Global 205-pound best, Nikita Krylov next.

Below, check out Crute’s shocking victory over Bukauskas.

"That was a good one, kid!" @CruteJim had to make a quick trip to 'The Boss' after that one. #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/eVswCoWfeR — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

Jimmy fucking Crute holy hell!! So respectful too. pic.twitter.com/RNvxKC2wMy — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 18, 2020