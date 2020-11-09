The UFC Vegas 14 main event has taken a huge blow as Islam Makhachev will no longer be competing.

Makhachev was set to take on former champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event. However, as per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, that is no longer the case anymore. The reason is undisclosed but it is likely to be an injury for the Dagestan native.

The only consolation is that the UFC is currently looking for a short-notice replacement.

“Breaking: Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) out of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event, per sources. UFC looking for a short-notice replacement to face Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) on Saturday.”

It marks the second time the fight will be canceled after their matchup at UFC 254 last month was called off after Dos Anjos tested positive for COVID-19.

Given that the card was already weak as a whole, it should be interesting to see who the Las Vegas-based promotion can land as a short-notice replacement to face Dos Anjos.

Perhaps it would be ideal for new UFC signing Michael Chandler to make his debut?

“I wish @MAKHACHEVMMA a speed recovery. Looking for a new partner to dance. Looks like @MikeChandlerMMA is ready to go. Your move!” Dos Anjos tweeted soon after.

What do you make of the news and who do you think should step in on short notice to face RDA?