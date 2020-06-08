Report: Former RIZIN Champ Jiri Prochazka Set For Debut Against Volkan Oezdemir

Spread the word!













Prochazka Making UFC Bow Next Month

Jiri Prochazka is set to make his debut.

The former RIZIN light heavyweight champion signed with the UFC earlier this year as many mixed martial arts fans were eager to see how he would fare with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

They won’t have to wait much longer as a debut against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir is reportedly being finalized for July 11. That means it will likely be taking place on Fight Island.

“Breaking: UFC finalizing Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) vs. former Rizin champion Jiri Prochazka on July 11,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported on Monday.

Oezdemir 12 KOs in 17 wins. Prochazka 23 KOs in 26 wins. If you want to familiarize yourself with Prochazka: https://t.co/jNdlbmVON5 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 8, 2020

Prochazka, 27, holds a 26-3 record and has won his last 10 fights. “Denisa” last knocked out UFC veteran CB Dollaway at RIZIN 20 back in December. He later revealed that Bellator also made him an offer but that competing in the UFC was his dream all along.

“Yes, we talked to Bellator about the Ryan Bader fight but the UFC was always a bigger target of mine, so we signed with them instead,” he said in March. “The UFC approached me after my fight against Dollaway and the talks were completed very quickly. They made us a really good offer so we took it right away. Since I began my MMA career eight years ago, being in the UFC was always my dream.”

Oezdemir, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak following victories over Ilir Latifi and Aleksandar Rakic.

What do you think of this fight? And who do you have winning?