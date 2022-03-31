Veteran UFC heavyweight staple, Ben Rothwell has reportedly been released from his contract with the promotion after a 13-year stint, despite scheduling an upcoming May 21. bout against former light heavyweight title challenger, Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Night 210.

Ben Rothwell, a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, as per an initial report by MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin – has been released from his UFC contract ahead of a scheduled pairing with Sweden native, Gustafsson in just over two months’ time, with the reason for Rothwell’s release currently unknown.

The 40-year-old IFL, Alllifction and KOTC veteran had competed in the UFC since his January 2009 debut against eventual two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez.

At 53-fight professional veteran, Ben Rothwell most recently featured against Brazilian heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC Vegas 42 in November of last year, suffering an early first round knockout loss.

In his most recent victory, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt, Rothwell stopped Chris Barnett with a patented guillotine choke in the second round of their UFC Vegas 27 outing in May of last year.

Ben Rothwell had managed wins in three of his last five Octagon outings

39-14 as a professional, Rothwell, who holds an impressive 28 professional knockout triumphs, has managed to establish a 9-8 promotional record since his UFC bow over 13 years ago.

Amongst his impressive list of promotional wins, Rothwell has defeated the likes of Stefan Struve, Alistair Overeem, Brendan Schaub, Josh Barnett, Ovince Saint Preux, and Brandon Vera. Rothwell began his professional career back in January 2001 in his native Wisconsin.

At the time of publication, it is also currently unknown if the aforenoted, Gustafsson will remain on the upcoming UFC Fight Night 210 card against a different opponent, or if the former three-time light heavyweight title challenger will now be removed from the card as a result of Rothwell’s release from the organization.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.