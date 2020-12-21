An undisputed UFC featherweight title matchup between two-weight world champion, Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes, and number-one contender, Megan Anderson has been rebooked for UFC 259 on March 6. — with a location or venue for the event yet to be determined by the promotion.



Initially scheduled to take headlining status at UFC 255 earlier this month, reigning titleholder, Nunes was forced to withdraw from the clash in the weeks prior due to an undisclosed injury, with the matchup postponed and Anderson subsequently removed from the card entirely.



Featuring once in 2020, Nunes made the first successful defence of her 145-pound title at UFC 250 in June, taking curtain-closing honours against former Invicta FC champion, Felicia ‘Feenom’ Spencer in a relatively comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Earning her crack at Nunes’ throne, another former Invicta FC titleholder, Anderson extended her winning spree to two fights via a first-round knockout win over Norma Dumont Viana at UFC Fight Night Norfolk in February. News of Nunes’ rescheduling against Anderson was first penned by ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto.

The featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson has been rebooked for March 6, UFC officials told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/uhNHbZifHd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2020



Arguably the most dominant and successful force in female mixed martial arts history, Bahia bruiser, Nunes has knocked back, stunning, eleven competitors on her current run. The reigning bantamweight and featherweight throne holder has scored career victories over the likes of Vanessa Porto, Julia Budd, Germaine de Randamie (x2), Shayna Baszler, Sara McMann, Valentina Shevchenko (x2), Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm.



Queensland striker, Anderson arrived in the UFC back in June 2018 at UFC 225 — initially faltering against former 135-pound titleholder, the above-mentioned, Holm, Establishing a 3-1 record since, Anderson dropped a quickfire rear-naked choke to common-foe, Spencer, in between a controversial stoppage win over former championship chaser, Cat Zingano, and a triangle submission of Zarah Fairn dos Santos prior to her knockout win over Dumont.



Claiming the interim Invicta FC featherweight title, Anderson, who was later promoted to the undisputed gold holder took home a second-round knockout win over Charmaine Tweet back at Invicta FC 21 in January 2017. From eleven professional victories, the 30-year-old Aussie has managed six knockout victories and a further three submissions.