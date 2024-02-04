Renato Moicano calls out YouTube star The MMA Guru following bloody brawl at UFC Vegas 85

While the UFC’s return to The APEX delivered a series of entertaining scraps to kick off the month of February, it was Renato Moicano who stole the show. Not with his performance, but with a post-fight interview for the ages.

Following his bloody three-round brawl with Drew Dober in the UFC Vegas 85 co-main event, ‘Money’ Moicano took the mic and never looked back. During his multi-minute rant, the lightweight standout revealed that his 62-year-old father recently welcomed a new baby into the world. In turn, Moicano plans on impregnating his own wife as soon as he returns home. He also declared his desire to join the police force in America and “kill the bad guys” once his citizenship is finalized.

Moicano closed things up by going after The MMA Guru, a YouTuber and content creator who apparently rubbed ‘Money’ the wrong way with his prediction of how things would go down on Saturday night.

“Hey MMA Guru, you are a f*cking pig,” Moicano said. “You said I would get slapped by Drew Dober. I went almost two years without fighting and I schooled this motherf*cker.”

Mere minutes after his 15-minute war with Dober, ‘Money’ was back online and once again slamming The MMA Guru in a live stream on his YouTube channel.

“Tell MMA Guru that I’m going to beat his ass, brother,” Moicano said. “On the streets, my friend. Show some f*cking respect.”

bro just won his fight 10 minutes ago and he’s already live on YouTube ranting about MMA Guru 😭😭 #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/F8BGxL3Hps — OOC MMA (@oocmma) February 4, 2024

The MMA Guru Responds to Renato Moicano Callout

The MMA Guru offered his response to being called out by Moicano, letting it be known that the animosity between the two is nothing more than the pair having a bit of fun.

“Still can’t believe Renato Moicano called me out live on a UFC broadcast it only took nearly 6 years of covering this sport to happen,” The MMA Guru said in a response on X. “Shout out @moicanoufc we will be doing a collab on his youtube channel “money moicano” some time soon.”