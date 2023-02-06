Renato Moicano challenges Tony Ferguson to 155lb clash in Miami: “I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s”

Renato Moicano has called out former UFC interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, for a 155lb fight at UFC 287.

Having spent his early UFC career competing in the featherweight division, Moicano made the move up to 155lbs in 2020. He found instant success when he took on Damir Hadžović at UFC on ESPN+ 28, submitting ‘The Bosnian Bomber’ in the first round.

Since then, Moicano has picked up wins over Jai Herbert, Alexander Hernandez, and most recently, Brad Riddell, whilst also dropping losses to RDA and Rafael Fiziev.

Moicano has been vocal in his desire to get 2023 started with a bang, having called out a number of opponents. Now, following the news that Michael Chandler will be coaching opposite Conor McGregor on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, Moicano has taken to Twitter to call out Tony Ferguson.

He posted the following:

“Since Chandler is scheduled to be coach in TUF not Ferguson… I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s hey @TonyFergusonXT are you ready to rumble in Miami !?”

Since Chandler is scheduled to be coach in TUF not Ferguson… I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s… hey @TonyFergusonXT are you ready to rumble in Miami !? #ufc #mma @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2023

Renato Moicano is clearly targeting a spot on UFC 287 when the promotion returns to Miami. The card is currently headlined by a middleweight title rematch between current champ Alex Pereira and former long-time title holder Israel Adesanya. Jorge Masvidal will also feature, taking on Gilbert Burns, whilst fan favorite Kevin Holland will face off against ‘The Argentine Dagger’, Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Tony Ferguson is yet to respond to Moicano’s callout. However, Drew Dober can be seen in the comments, raising his hand as a potential opponent should ‘El Cucuy‘ not accept.

Want to fight a ranked fighter that has won recently, just let me know. — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) February 4, 2023

Who would you like to see Renato Moicano face next? Tony Ferguson or Drew Dober?