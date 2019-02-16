Renan Barao Among UFC on ESPN 1 Stars To Miss Weight

Renan Barao among the stars to miss weight for their scheduled bouts at the upcoming UFC on ESPN 1 event. UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 1 on Saturday morning.

During these weigh-ins, Barao, Jessica Penne, and Manny Bermudez were the stars to not hit their scheduled weight. Now, Penne and Barao have been fined 20 percent of their purse for missing weight by 2 pounds. Bermudez fined 30 percent for missing by 4 pounds.

Barao is slated to meet Luke Sanders in a bantamweight bout. Peene is set to fight Jodie Esquibel in a women’s strawweight bout, and Bermudez is booked to fight fellow bantamweight Benito Lopez.

UFC on ESPN 1 is set to take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. Here’s the card:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)



Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

Lightweight bout: James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Women’s Strawweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)



Bantamweight bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bantamweight bout: Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

Women’s Flyweight bout: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

Lightweight bout: Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz





PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)





Women’s Strawweight bout: Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

Bantamweight bout: Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders

Women’s Strawweight bout: Aleksandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

