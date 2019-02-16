UFC on ESPN 1 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.
UFC on ESPN 1 is set to take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will co-headline.
Rounding out the six bout main card is Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 1 on Saturday morning and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)
- Francis Ngannou () vs. Cain Velasquez ()
- Paul Felder (155.5) vs. James Vick (156)
- Cynthia Calvillo () vs. Cortney Casey (116)
- Alex Caceres (146) vs. Kron Gracie (146)
- Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Vicente Luque (171)
- Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Myles Jury (146)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)
- Jimmie Rivera (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (136)
- Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Benito Lopez (135.5)
- Ashlee Evans-Smith (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)
- Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Nik Lentz (155.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
- Jodie Esquibel (115.5) vs. Jessica Penne ()
- Renan Barao () vs. Luke Sanders (135.5)
- Alexandra Albu (114.5) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)