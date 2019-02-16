UFC on ESPN 1 Weigh-In Results

UFC on ESPN 1 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC on ESPN 1 is set to take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will co-headline.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 1 on Saturday morning and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Francis Ngannou () vs. Cain Velasquez ()
  • Paul Felder (155.5) vs. James Vick (156)
  • Cynthia Calvillo () vs. Cortney Casey (116)
  • Alex Caceres (146) vs. Kron Gracie (146)
  • Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Vicente Luque (171)
  • Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Myles Jury (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Jimmie Rivera (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (136)
  • Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Benito Lopez (135.5)
  • Ashlee Evans-Smith (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)
  • Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Nik Lentz (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

  • Jodie Esquibel (115.5) vs. Jessica Penne ()
  • Renan Barao () vs. Luke Sanders (135.5)
  • Alexandra Albu (114.5) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)


