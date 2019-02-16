UFC on ESPN 1 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC on ESPN 1 is set to take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.



Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will co-headline.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 1 on Saturday morning and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou () vs. Cain Velasquez ()

Paul Felder (155.5) vs. James Vick (156)

Cynthia Calvillo () vs. Cortney Casey (116)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Kron Gracie (146)

Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Vicente Luque (171)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Myles Jury (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Jimmie Rivera (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (136)

Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Benito Lopez (135.5)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Nik Lentz (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Jodie Esquibel (115.5) vs. Jessica Penne ()

Renan Barao () vs. Luke Sanders (135.5)

Alexandra Albu (114.5) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)



