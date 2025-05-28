Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming clash between Rayanne dos Santos and Alice Ardelean in the UFC women’s strawweight division has caught the attention of fight fans and oddsmakers alike. With both fighters bringing unique backgrounds and contrasting styles to the Octagon, this matchup promises to be a compelling showcase of skill versus grit. As the fight draws near, all eyes are on how these two determined athletes will perform under the bright lights of the UFC stage.

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean – Odds

Rayanne dos Santos is a clear betting favorite heading into her matchup against Alice Ardelean. The UFC fight odds have consistently favored dos Santos, with most sportsbooks listing her between -333 and -340 (decimal 1.33 to 1.36), translating to an implied win probability of about 77%. In contrast, Ardelean is a significant underdog, with odds ranging from +240 to +265 (decimal 3.40 to 3.65), or roughly a 29% chance to win.

When the betting lines first opened, dos Santos was already favored at around -305, but as the fight approached, the odds shifted even more in her favor, reaching as high as -340 at some bookmakers. Ardelean’s odds have drifted from +240 to as high as +265, showing growing confidence among bettors.

The consensus among analysts and tipsters is that Rayanne dos Santos will win, most likely by decision. Odds for the fight to go over 2.5 rounds are extremely high (around -475), indicating that bookmakers and bettors expect the fight to last the full three rounds and be decided by the judges.

Rayanne dos Santos, hailing from Brazil, is known for her aggressive approach, high-volume striking, and strong grappling skills. She’s a former Invicta FC champion and made her way to the UFC after impressing on Dana White’s Contender Series. Dos Santos is seen as a well-rounded fighter who can mix it up on the feet or take the fight to the ground if needed. Her experience against tough competition and her relentless pace make her a tough matchup for almost anyone in the division.

Alice Ardelean is a Romanian-born fighter who has built her career mostly on the European scene before making her way to the UFC. Ardelean’s style is gritty, she likes to pressure her opponents and isn’t afraid to get into a brawl. While she may not have the same level of technical polish as dos Santos, she makes up for it with determination.

No matter what the odds say, anything can happen once the cage door closes. Whether dos Santos’ technical edge prevails or Ardelean’s toughness leads to an upset, fans can expect a hard-fought battle from start to finish. This fight is set to be a true test of will and ability, and it’s sure to deliver plenty of excitement for everyone watching.