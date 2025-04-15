“Roundest Bum in MMA” Too Much for Some – UFC Fighter Alice Ardelean Kicked Out of Gym Over Her Famous Curves

Romanian-born UFC fighter and model Alice Ardelean has made headlines for reasons both inside and outside the cage. The 32-year-old, now fighting out of Birmingham, UK, recently revealed she was forced to leave her MMA gym after complaints from the wives of male fighters—complaints she says were sparked by her “big bum.”

Alice Ardelean Discusses Her Backside

UFC athlete Alice Ardelean, who describes herself as having “one of the biggest and roundest booties” in MMA, started her modelling account to help fund her training, nutrition, and equipment.

“I used to train at a gym when I started modelling and I kept getting dirty looks. I even had a few messages from wives and guys in the gym saying, ‘You are such a whatever.’ They called me names and told their husbands not to subscribe,” Ardelean explained. “I was just minding my own business, but the hate was there. Some of the hate was nasty and women in the gym were complaining about me. It was just embarrassing. It was like, ‘Shut up, I am not here to take your man. This is just my job and I’m not interfering with your job. It’s not my fault if your husband was on my OF or not’”

“I’m now known in MMA all around the world and popular for having one of the biggest and roundest booties… As a fighter, I am not really athletic with big muscles but I have a big [butt].”

The controversy forced Ardelean to switch gyms, but she’s been quick to point out that her modelling work is what allows her to train at the highest level. “Before modelling, I couldn’t afford to train properly but now I do four to six sessions every day and even one training session on Sunday,” she said. The financial boost has been significant, Alice Ardelean leaked her income jumping from around £600 a month as a security officer to over £10,000 a month through her online platform.

The incident of being kicked out of her MMA gym had a significant impact on Alice Ardelean’s training and career, but ultimately, it became a turning point that strengthened her resolve and improved her professional prospects. Initially, the backlash from gym members’ wives, who objected to her “big butt,” forced Ardelean to leave her training facility in Birmingham. She described the experience as “embarrassing” and “nasty,” noting that she received dirty looks and even direct messages from women telling her to stay away from their husbands. The incident also fueled her determination to succeed in MMA. Rather than being discouraged, Ardelean used the experience as motivation to prove her critics wrong and pursue her UFC dreams.

Ardelean’s journey into MMA began as a response to bullying and feeling unsafe. “I started doing MMA about 12 years ago because the guys were a bit aggressive and I was scared somebody was going to hurt me,” she shared. Ironically, some of her former bullies have since reached out to her online, a twist she finds amusing. “I’m now known in MMA all around the world and popular for having one of the biggest and roundest booties,” she joked.

Inside the Octagon, Ardelean’s UFC career is still in its early stages. She lost her debut in a close split decision to Shauna Bannon at UFC 304 and dropped a unanimous decision to Melissa Martinez at UFC Fight Night in October 2024, bringing her professional record to 9 wins and 7 losses. Despite these setbacks, Ardelean remains determined to make her mark in the strawweight division.

Her next opportunity comes on May 31, when she faces Rayanne dos Santos at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber in Las Vegas. The bout is a chance for Ardelean to get back in the win column and continue her pursuit of UFC success.

For Alice Ardelean, the journey is about more than just fighting. “For every fighter this is their dream … I am really close and I won’t stop now,” she said. Whether it’s overcoming gym drama or critics online, Alice Ardelean is determined to keep fighting.