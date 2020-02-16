Ray Borg Dominates Rogerio Bontorin – UFC Rio Rancho Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Rio Rancho main card is a flyweight bout between Rogerio Bontorin and former title challenger Ray Borg.

Round 1: The two exchange strikes early on. Borg goes for the takedown but Bontorin defends it and has him clinched up against the fence. Bontorin remains in control as he lands knees and later gets Borg’s back. Borg is doing well not to be taken down, however. Borg counters and gets his own takedown. Borg lands a few good strikes from the top. Bontorin gets up to his feet but Borg has his back. Borg lands a strike to the head as Bontorin escapes and eventually takes him down again.

Round 2: Borg goes for the takedown right away but Bontorin is defending well. However, Borg eventually lifts him and gets him to the mat. Borg has his back with the hooks in. He attempts a rear naked choke but the position is not exactly right. Borg continues to maintain the position for a good two minutes before taking Bontorin down. Borg lands some big elbows. Bontorin gets up but Borg has his back again as the round ends.

Round 3: Bontorin advances more but Borg ends up taking him down again. Bontorin gets up but Borg once again takes him down. Borg takes control of his back and has the hooks in again. Bontorin seems to have no answer for Borg’s grappling tonight. Borg ends the fight on top and will come away as the winner tonight.

Official result: Ray Borg defeats Rogerio Bontorin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25).