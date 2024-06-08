Uber prospect Raul Rosas Jr. turns in eye catching rear-naked choke win over Ricky Turcios – UFC Louisville Highlights

Bantamweight division upstart, Raul Rosas Jr. is now riding a two-fight winning run for the first time in his Octagon tenure off the back of tonight’s submission win — laying waste to Ricky Turcios with a second round rear-naked choke at UFC Louisville in the pair’s main card clash.

Rosas Jr. — a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, initially made good on his landing in the organization, turning in a dominant submission win over Jay Perrin — before dropping an upset loss to Christian Rodriguez over the course of three rounds in a decision blemish.

Rebounding to winning ways back in August of last year, Raul Rosas Jr. matched up with Terence Mitchell, needing less than a minute to score a TKO win from ground strikes.

And re-matched with Turcios tonight in Kentucky, Rosas Jr. — who has been touted as a significant future talent, was forced to defend a taut rear-naked choke in the first round, before almost locking up his own win in the same frame.

However, afforded the opportunity to take Turcios’ back for a second time in the second round, Rosas Jr. locked on a body triangle and eventually forced a tap — turning in yet another rear-naked choke submission triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Raul Rosas Jr.’s submission win at UFC Louisville

