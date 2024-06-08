Uber prospect Raul Rosas Jr. turns in eye catching rear-naked choke win over Ricky Turcios – UFC Louisville Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Raul Rosas Jr. submits Ricky Turcios with rear-naked choke at UFC Louisville highlights

Bantamweight division upstart, Raul Rosas Jr. is now riding a two-fight winning run for the first time in his Octagon tenure off the back of tonight’s submission win — laying waste to Ricky Turcios with a second round rear-naked choke at UFC Louisville in the pair’s main card clash.

Rosas Jr. — a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, initially made good on his landing in the organization, turning in a dominant submission win over Jay Perrin — before dropping an upset loss to Christian Rodriguez over the course of three rounds in a decision blemish.

MixCollage 09 Jun 2024 03 02 AM 4474

Rebounding to winning ways back in August of last year, Raul Rosas Jr. matched up with Terence Mitchell, needing less than a minute to score a TKO win from ground strikes.

Raul Rosas Jr. 3

And re-matched with Turcios tonight in Kentucky, Rosas Jr. — who has been touted as a significant future talent, was forced to defend a taut rear-naked choke in the first round, before almost locking up his own win in the same frame.

Raul Rosas Jr. Louisville 2

However, afforded the opportunity to take Turcios’ back for a second time in the second round, Rosas Jr. locked on a body triangle and eventually forced a tap — turning in yet another rear-naked choke submission triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Raul Rosas Jr.’s submission win at UFC Louisville

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

