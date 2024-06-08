Brunno Ferreira lands nasty spinning back elbow KO win over Dustin Stoltzfus after wild exchange – UFC Louisville Highlights

With the floodgates now fully open on stoppage victory since Carlos Prates and Zachary Reese’s stunning stoppage victories tonight, Brazilian star, Brunno Ferreira is the latest to land a stoppage win in the new Octagon gloves — albeit with a spectacular spinning back-elbow win over Dustin Stoltzfus on the main card of UFC Louisville tonight.

Ferreira, a highly-touted middleweight prospect from Brazil, landed his victory under the banner of the organization since a win over Phil Hawes back in January tonight, laying waste to Stoltzfus with a brutal finish after a wild exchange and back-and-forth in the final minute of the first frame.

Wobbling Stoltzfus with a spinning elbow at the fence, Ferreira — who has landed a slew of first round knockout wins during his fleeting career thus far, made sure he kept up that vein with tonight’s win over Stoltzfus.

Piling on the pressure with just seconds remaining in the round, Ferreira forced a staggering Stoltzfus back to the fence again, this time unloading with a spinning back-elbow — almost dropping the former before referee, Jason Herzog jumped in — calling a halt to the action.

Below, catch the highlights from Brunno Ferreira’s win over Dustin Stoltzfus’ win at UFC Louisville