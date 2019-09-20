Rashad Evans Splits From UFC, Considering Ending Retirement

Spread the word!













After an earth-shaking UFC Hall Of Fame induction, Rashad Evans has officially split from the Las Vegas-based promotion.

According to a report from ESPN, Evans’ contract with the UFC is up and he is an unrestricted free agent. The 39-year-old claims he has switched some things up diet-wise since retiring and feels tremendous physically.

“I changed my diet after I retired, and it’s drastically changed my body and how I feel,” Evans said. “I am definitely heavily thinking about coming back.

“I just felt, when it came down to it — I want to make some money in this comeback, and I didn’t know if the UFC was interested. They’re focused on something different. I don’t think they’re into bringing back the older fighters who have retired. They’re into what’s next, what’s new.”

The report claims UFC president Dana White has also confirmed that Evans has parted ways with the UFC. Evans’ manager, Ali Abdelaziz, shed some more light on the situation.

“He and Dana White talked, and it was a mutual decision,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s been back in the gym, and he’s feeling really good. I think there are a lot of fights out there for Rashad, and I’ll be talking to other promotions about him shortly.”

Evans is a former Ultimate Fighter winner and UFC titleholder. He is one of the most legendary light heavyweight fighters of all time and holds notable wins over the likes of Tito Ortiz, Michael Bisping, Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, Chael Sonnen, and more. He is currently on a five-fight losing streak, not having won since November of 2013.

What do you make of Evans plotting a return to MMA action?