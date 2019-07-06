Watch: Rashad Evans’ UFC Hall Of Fame Speech Interrupted By Earthquake

Spread the word!













Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans is a UFC Hall Of Famer.

Evans was inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame last night (Fri. July 5, 2019). However, in the middle of his speech, an earthquake struck the Las Vegas area. The quake was being felt after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest, California. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the same area just a day before.

In the middle of his speech, as the quake hit, Evans yelled “Earthquake, baby!” He then followed up with “That’s me bringing that heat!” Check it out here:

Evans would eventually finish his speech and be inducted into the Hall Of Fame, along with other names such as Michael Bisping, Diego Sanchez, and Clay Guida.

What did you think about Evans’ UFC Hall Of Fame speech last night?