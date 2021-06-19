Rashad Evans is set to end his three-year retirement from combat sports.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion walked away from MMA in 2018 after suffering five consecutive defeats inside the Octagon.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Evans is returning to fighting with the hope of securing big money boxing matches against the likes of Logan Paul and Roy Jones Jr.

“Rashad Evans (@SugaRashadEvans) is coming out of retirement, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00),” Okamoto wrote on social media. “Discussions are already underway for his return. Not surprising, considering the climate of combat sports right now. Targeted opponents include Logan Paul and Roy Jones.”

Paul is fresh off a mega-money match-up with Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber to everyone’s surprised was able to go eight rounds with argulably the greatest boxer of all time with relative ease. He’s already been talking up a fight between himself and Mike Tyson.

‘Iron Mike’ was the last man to face Roy Jones Jr. The pair fought in an exhibition bout last year and apparently opened up a new market that will allow legends to fight and make money despite their age. Jones Jr. appears to be closer than ever to the long talked about Anderson Silva fight.

Evans has been flirting with the idea of a comeback since 2019. ‘Suga’ negotiated his release from the UFC as they wanted to focus on what’s next rather than promote returning legends.

“I just felt, when it came down to it — I want to make some money in this comeback, and I didn’t know if the UFC was interested,” Evans said in 2019. “They’re focused on something different. I don’t think they’re into bringing back the older fighters who have retired. They’re into what’s next, what’s new.”

Now definitely seems like a better time than any for the UFC Hall of Famer to make some money fighting against the older generation of fighters.

Evans is a former Ultimate Fighter winner and UFC titleholder. He is one of the most legendary light heavyweight fighters of all time and holds notable wins over the likes of Tito Ortiz, Michael Bisping, Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, Chael Sonnen, and more. The 41-year-old’s five-fight losing streak stretches all the way back to 2013.

Do you think Rashad Evans should return to fighting?