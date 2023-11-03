Report – Raquel Pennington set to fight Mayra Bueno Silva in vacant bantamweight title fight at UFC 297

A vacant bantamweight championship fight between one-time title challenger, Raquel Pennington and streaking divisional contender, Mayra Bueno Silva is set to take place at UFC 297 on January 20. from Toronto, Canada.

Pennington a one-time bantamweight title challenger and current number two ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined since she most recently turned in a split decision win over Ketlen Vieira back in January of this year at UFC Vegas 67 – landing her fifth consecutive victory.

Initially landing an impressive second round ninja choke submission win over former bantamweight champion and common-foe, Holly Holm in a July main event earlier this summer, Bueno Silva saw the bout overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ after she returned a positive drug test sample for the banned substance, ritalinic acid, which she claimed stemmed from ADHD medication use. Initially slapped with a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Bueno Silva is eligible to return to active competition later this month.

Per an initial report from Brazilian outlet, AgFight tonight, Raquel Pennington will make her first outing in a year since her victory over Vieira, as she takes on Mayra Bueno Silva in a vacant bantamweight title fight.

“UFC forwards Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva to January 20th.” AgFight posted on their official X account. “The fight is valid for the vacant bantamweight belt.”

Competing for a vacant bantamweight championship, the division will look to crown a new titleholder, following the retirement of former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes back in June after a one-sided unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in ‘The Great White North’.

Amongst her impressive winning run, Pennington, who previously challenged Nunes for bantamweight gold, landed wins over the likes of Pannie Kianzad, Macy Chiasson, Aspen Ladd, and the above-mentioned, Vieira.

As for Bueno Silva, the Brazilian contender landed her first main event victory at the first time of trying prior to her overturned result against Holm earlier this summer – prior back-to-back submission wins over both Lina Lansberg, and Stephanie Egger.

