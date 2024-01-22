Amanda Nunes teases shocking return after Raquel Pennington’s title win at UFC 297: ‘I’m still young and fresh’

Former undisputed two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes has teased a stunning return from her June retirement from mixed martial arts in the immediate aftermath of Raquel Pennington’s title victory at UFC 297 over the weekend – pointing to her intact competitive drive.

Nunes, a former undisputed bantamweight champion and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, called time on her illustrious mixed martial arts career back in June of last year following UFC 289.

Landing another consecutive successful bantamweight title defense, Bahia native, Nunes turned back incoming title chaser, Irene Aldana in a dominant unanimous decision victory over the course of five rounds.

Amanda Nunes leaves door open on UFC return

And returning to ‘The Great White North’ over the weekend to watch on as past-foe, Pennington landed a decision shutout win over her compatriot, Mayra Bueno Silva to mint herself as the new bantamweight champion, Nunes addressed a potential return to the sport – appearing more than open to the possibility.

“We’ll see what happens, you know,” Amanda Nunes told Megan Olivi following UFC 297. “I’m still young, you know – fresh. You know, like, you never know. We have a lot of things to do, I have a lot of things to figure out at home still – what I’m gonna do. And, we’ll see what happens.”

“I don’t know, you know,” Amanda Nunes explained when asked if the door remained open on her return. “I’m a fighter, you know. This is my job. And I love this so much, and I don’t know.”

Already weighing up her first title defense following her championship coronation in Toronto, Pennington called for a long-awaited grudge match with former champion, Julianna Peña – who boldly claimed the victor of the UFC 297 co-main event was fighting for the right to take her on next.

