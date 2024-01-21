Raquel Pennington Scores Decisive Decision Victory to Win Bantamweight Title – UFC 297 Highlights

After 10 years and 18 fights inside the Octagon, Raquel Pennington can finally call herself a UFC champion.

Stepping into the UFC 297 co-main event spotlight inside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, ‘Rocky’ one of the most dominant performances of her illustrious career against one of the division’s fiercest finishers, Mayra Bueno Silva. Pennington came out looking to push the pace from the get-go, but her offense was largely stifled in the first round as the Brazilian put her clinch game on display.

However, Bueno Silva was unable to keep that pace. As she began to noticeably slow, Pennington wore on her opponent in the clinch and found herself taking significant control of the bout by the time they entered the championship rounds.

In the fifth and final round, Pennington poured it on, unloading a series of ground-and-pound strikes that Bueno Silva had no answer for. With time running out, Pennington popped up and peppered a Bueno Silva with a series of kicks before the final bell rang.

Official Result: Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297:

Raquel Pennington's family celebrates her victory alongside Amanda Nunes ❤️ #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/iCM4pripWA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024