Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen Slated For UFC 241

Spread the word!













An exciting bantamweight encounter between Raphael Assuncao and Cory Sandhagen is set for UFC 241.

The news was reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Wednesday who cited multiple sources. However, it has not been officially confirmed by the UFC yet.

Assuncao will be looking to get right back into the win column following a submission defeat to Marlon Moraes in February. It was just his second defeat in his last 13 UFC fights.

The Brazilian is still high up in the UFC rankings at No. 2, so a win could see him become next in line to challenge the winner of Henry Cejudo and Moraes’ bantamweight title fight next month.

As for Sandhagen, he earned the biggest win of his career following a split decision verdict over John Lineker last month.

The Elevation Fight Team product moved up to No. 8 in the rankings as a result and a fifth consecutive win could see him enter the title mix despite making his promotional debut in January 2018.

UFC 241 takes place August 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between current champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.