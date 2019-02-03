Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao Full Fight Video Highlights

In the only fitting end to a crazy event full of awesome performances, Marlon Moraes submitted Raphael Assuncao in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

After two jaw-dropping head kick knockouts in his last two fights, ‘Magic’ came out smoking against the tough longtime vet in Assuncao. He dropped the usually iron-chinned Assuncao with two big overhands in the opening frame:

Moraes followed to the ground and worked methodically. He advanced position until he locked on a tight mounted guillotine. The choke hold left Assuncao no room to move – and no choice but to tap.

Watch Moraes’ huge submission win here:

Marlon Moraes closes the show with redemption against Raphael Assuncao #UFCFortaleza pic.twitter.com/gkKX0hwosx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2019

With the win, Moraes became the first man to submit Assuncao in the UFC. He has also only taken a reported five significant strikes over his last three fights in the Octagon. he called out 135-pound champ TJ Dillashaw for a title fight that seems more obvious after tonight’s victory.

Assuncao owned previous wins over both Dillashaw and Moraes. Both fighters also avenged their losses to him in the respective rematches. But the current champion was nowhere near as dominant as the rapidly-climbing ‘Magic’ tapped him out in less than one round.