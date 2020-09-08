Randy ‘The Natural’ Couture and his girlfriend Mindy Robinson were injured in an ATV accident yesterday at his ranch near Flagstaff, Arizona. Couture’s attorney Sam Spira confirmed the news:

“Randy Couture and his girlfriend Mindy (Robinson) were involved in a quad (four-wheeler) accident late last night on his ranch just outside Flagstaff, Arizona. As a result of the accident, later today, Randy will be having some orthopedic surgery. He and Mindy are expected to make a full recovery.” – Spira

The former multiple-time UFC Heavyweight and Light-Heavyweight Champion had a heart attack almost a year ago as well. He was in the middle of practice and something didn’t feel right, so he walked himself to the ER and underwent surgery.

‘The Natural’ is 57-years-old at this point, hopefully his body reacts properly to the surgery and he makes a full recovery as expected. He had a really long and incredibly successful career in the sport of mixed martial arts, he’s no stranger to adversity.

Just a few of Couture’s accomplishments include a three-time Olympic team alternate in Greco-Roman wrestling (1988, 1992, 1996), a semi-finalist at the 2000 Olympic trials, a three-time NCAA Division I All-American, and a two-time NCAA Division I National Championships second place.

He also placed in sixth at the NCAA Division I National Championships the first year he competed.

Couture’s other wrestling credentials include a two-time World Cup bronze medalist, a Pan American Games champion, a bronze medalist at the Pan American Championships, as well as a three silver medals and one gold medal at the Pan American Championships.

That doesn’t even mention his resume in mixed martial arts, where though he has a 19-11 record, he’s the first two-weight world champion this sport ever had. He’s a three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and a two-time UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion, as well as a one-time interim UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion.

Couture was also the oldest man to win a fight in the UFC, the oldest man to win a title in the UFC, and the oldest man to ever defend a title in UFC history. He also has the most championship fights in UFC history at 15, and he’s tied with Anderson Silva for the most main even bouts in UFC history.

MMAFighting has reached out to the PFL for a statement on Couture’s status and will provide an update as soon as possible.