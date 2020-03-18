Randa Markos To Self-Quarantine Due To Illness Following UFC Brasilia

Spread the word!













Randa Markos says she could not be tested for COVID-19 despite feeling ill on her way back from fighting at UFC Brasilia.

The Canadian strawweight lost by decision to Amanda Ribas in the closed-door UFC Brasilia. Although the fight was tough, Markos reveals she is now self-quarantining herself due to feeling sick.

“Just made it home. Stopped by the coronavirus testing center and they wouldn’t test me. Long flights with a lot of people, not feeling great and I’m not a risk? Okay I guess I’ll be home for two weeks,” Markos tweeted.

The strawweight then followed it up with another tweet saying she just wants to be safe. Yet, she won’t be able to know if she has contracted COVID-19.

“I just want to be safe. Things were way different from when I left to when I came back from the fights. New changes every hour,” she added.

This is no doubt an interesting time for not just fighters but everyone in the world. The World Health Organization has declared this a global pandemic and cities and countries are in lockdown to try and prevent the spread.

UFC President, Dana White was even forced to postpone the next three events with the status fo UFC 249 up in the air. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father said he believes Dubai would be a good place to host the fight. But, whether we will see any sports for the next several weeks and months is unknown at this time.

For Randa Markos, the loss to Ribas has made her 10-8-1 as a pro. The Canadian has also alternated wins and losses since her third professional fight with one draw mixed in. In the UFC she is 6-7-1 with notable wins over Angela Hill, Ashley Yoder, and Carla Esparza. She’s currently not ranked in the top-15 at strawweight.

What do you make of Randa Markos having to be forced to go into self-quarantine?