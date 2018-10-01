‘Rampage’ Wants Back In Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix

Following his TKO stoppage of Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206 (highlights here), Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson wants back in the Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Jackson and Silva entertained the crowd in attendance last night (Sept. 29, 2018) at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, for the duration of their co-main event match-up. Although both fighters are obviously past their primes and fighting well above their ideal weight, Jackson and Silva managed to engage in some decent action.

Riding high off his TKO victory over Silva, Ramage now wants back in the Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Rampage Wants Back In

When asked if he could serve as a possible back up in the tournament, Jackson cracked a smile at Bellator President Scott Coker and said:

“I’m very disappointed that I lost in that tournament,” Jackson (38-13 MMA, 5-2 BMMA) said. “No disrespect to Chael (Sonnen), because honestly, I’ve been thinking about that. It really bothered me.” “I know you guys don’t know me that well, what type of person I am, what type of mind I got, but it really bothers me that Chael outsmarted me.”

When preparing for Sonnen, Jackson revealed he spent much of his time wrestling, in preparation for “The American Gangster.”

Hindsight is always 20/20, and Rampage now believes he has the right game plan to beat Sonnen. Now he just needs back in the Grand Prix:

“He outsmarted me by standing up with me,” Jackson said. “And that’s my type of fight. I like standing up with a mother f*ck*r. I’m a f*ck*ng wrestler, but I like standing up. Chael outsmarted me. I was disappointed, I thought I was going to win that tournament. I thought I was going to take everybody.” “So yeah, I’m going to stay in shape. If somebody gets hurt, I want back in. But if anything, I want the winner of the tournament. I want the heavyweight belt.”

It’s unclear what the immediate future holds for Jackson. Coker didn’t seem too enthused at the prospect of opening up yet another tournament alternate.

Besides, that designation in theory already belongs to Roy ‘Big Country’ Nelson who advanced by default as his would-be opponent Mirko Cro Cop was forced out with an injury.

Roy Nelson & Twitter

Still, after Jackson’s stoppage of Silva, Nelson teased on Twitter that he would next fight ‘Rampage.’

“What?! His fat ass called me out on Twitter? I will f*ck Roy Nelson’s fat ass up,” Jackson blurted after hearing about Nelson’s message.

Jackson & Sonnen’s bet

Jackson then directed his attention back toward Sonnen, and he proceeded to clarify their much-publicized bet.

“I owe Chael 30 grand. The reason why I haven’t given Chael the money yet is because he never put nothing up, so it wasn’t really solidified.” “What do I get, mother f*ck*r if I block all your takedowns? I blocked every takedown except for those f*ck*ng weak-ass trips he got me with.” “I’m a man of my mother f*ck*ng word. But he never put nothing up. What good is a one way mother f*ck*ng bet? I’m not going to lie. I want to give him 30 grand, but you know what I did? I went to the strip club three times, and I spent 10 (thousand) each. So there was Chael’s mother f*ck*ng 30 grand. I put some strippers through college.”

Let us know what you think. Should Rampage be allowed back in the Heavyweight Grand Prix? Or will he still be relegated to the senior leagues?