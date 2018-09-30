Highlights: Watch Rampage Floor Wanderlei Silva To Even Score

If you asked, many MMA fans wouldn’t be surprised to see Rampage floor Wanderlei Silva in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., September 29, 2018) Bellator 206 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Those fans making that pick did not end up disappointed.

The two MMA greats met for the astounding fourth time at Bellator 206. The fight saw both fighters unload their usual looping punches in an effort to knock the other one out. But it was Jackson who was the more aggressive fighter. He stalked Silva throughout the fight and landed the more effective punches.

In the end, he floored “The Axe Murderer” with a monster right hand and poured on some ground and pound to earn the stoppage in the second round. Rampage evened his series with Silva at 2-2 with the win.

Watch the highlights of Rampage’s big win below: