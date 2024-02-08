Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson responds to Ian Garry’s expletive-Filled rant following canceled podcast appearance

Rising welterweight contender Ian Garry labeled Octagon icon Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson a “thick c*nt” and a “f*cking idiot” during an X-rated rant on social media.

Garry was set to appear on Jackson’s JAXXON podcast days ahead of his UFC 298 clash with Geoff Neal on February 17. However, those plans have been seemingly scrapped after ‘Rampage’ called Garry a “cuck” during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“I’ve got him in like four days I’m on his podcast, and he goes on, calls me a cuck,” Garry said via his Instagram stories. ‘Ian the cuck,’ he didn’t even know my name and he’s like asking Ariel [Helwani], ‘Does his wife really have a boyfriend?’“

Getting wind of Garry’s NSFW comments, ‘Rampage’ attempted to make amends with ‘The Future’ via a video on X.

“Yo, boys. This is your guy ‘Rampage.’ I just gotta tell ya’ll that these fighters who come on the Jaxxon podcast, it’s all respect. It’s all love,” Jackson said. “Ya’ll know I just be joking. I got much respect and mad love for all ya’ll. I just be joking, man. I’m trying to be a comedian too much, but I’ve been trying to tell ya’ll for years that I’m a comedian pretending to be a fighter. I’ve seen some of the clips that I’ve been doing and I do f*ck up a lot of names. There’s a couple names that I just can’t say. That’s why I make fun of myself. “And to Ian Garry, I do feel bad because he don’t know me. He never met me. He’s probably never seen my fights. He don’t know my personality. He don’t know that I just be joking, but it’s all love, man. I love all ya’ll. Mad respect to everybody who gets out there and fight.”

I got mad respect for all fighters except one. pic.twitter.com/FaSVfEOCcC — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) February 7, 2024

But in true ‘Rampage’ fashion, the former PRIDE fighter made it clear that there is one man out there he does not respect.

“I got love and respect for everybody except Shannon Briggs. F*ck that motherf*cker. That walrus-lookin’ motherf*cker. But to all the other fighters, mad love to all of ya’ll. But Shannon Briggs, f*ck that motherf*cker.”

After years of back-and-forth trash talk between the two, ‘Rampage’ and the former WBO heavyweight world champion will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash inside the squared circle. The boxing match is expected to emanate from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on June 1.