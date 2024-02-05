Ian Garry bizarrely vows to leave Geoff Neal like a defecating dog with UFC 298 win: ‘I’m going to make him quit’

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry has promised to leave incoming foe, Geoff Neal looking like a defecating dog in their UFC 298 grudge match later this month – claiming he will make the Texas striker “quit” inside the Octagon.

Garry, the current number number ten ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since August of last year, most recently turning in a one-sided decision shutout over recent winner, welterweight veteran, Neil Magny.

And booked for a high-profile clash with Kill Cliff FC stablemate, Vicente Luque at UFC 296 back in December, a nasty viral infection forced Dublin striker, Garry from the pairing with the Brazilian-American.

Ian Garry provides bizarre prediction for UFC 298 return

Set to make his return this month in a rescheduled fight against Texan striker, Neal at UFC 298 in Anaheim, Garry has made a rather bizarre and specific prediction for his planned finish of the former – anecdotally describing the process of a dog defecating.

“What am I going to finish him (Geoff Neal) with?” Ian Garry told on his official Instagram account. “I am going to make him quit. He’ll choose when he’s done. I’d like to kick him to the body and have him do that – when the dog is sh*tting.”

Ian Garry on how he’s going to finish Geoff Neal at #UFC298



“I’m gonna make [Geoff Neal] quit. He’ll chose when he’s done.



I’d like to kick him to the body, and have him do that… like when a dog’s s***ing”



🎥 iangarry IG pic.twitter.com/GvEleTDSzP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 3, 2024

“The dog looks at you like – when they’re pooing, for protection,” Ian Garry explained. “That’s what they do, right? [They] look at their owners when they’re pooing because that’s when they’re vulnerable for attack.” (H/T MMANews)

Holding the number eight rank at the welterweight limit, Neal most recently featured at UFC 285 back in March, suffering a third round rear-naked choke loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov, which snapped a winning run over both the above-mentioned, Luque, and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Who wins a UFC 298 later this month: Ian Garry or Geoff Neal?