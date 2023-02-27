Rampage Jackson claims PRIDE fights were often rigged: “I know there’s been fake fights in MMA.”

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson says professional MMA fights are constantly rigged.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this month, Jackson spoke about “fake fights” in Pride Fighting Championship. He fought for the Japanese mixed martial arts promotion from July 2001 to February 2006.

“I know that there’s been fake fights in MMA,” Jackson said. “I know that… Say me and you fight and you say, ‘Listen Rampage, I’m gonna give you $10 million to take a dive. I gotta look good though. I gotta really hit you. I’m like, ‘I get hit all the time’. At the end you know that you’re gonna hit me, I know that you’re gonna hit me, but you know you’re gonna knock me the f*** out. I’m just thinking, ‘I’m gonna get hit then I gotta fall down’. Boxers do that shit all the time.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Rampage Jackson Made a Name For Himself in PRIDE

During his 5-year stint in “PRIDE”, Jackson had notable wins over Chuck Liddell, Ricardo Arona and Murilo Rua. He also fought for the PRIDE middleweight title.

PRIDE was home to many MMA legends, including Fedor Emelianenko, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Dan Henderson and Wanderlei Silva. The promotion closed its doors in 2007 after a 10-year run.