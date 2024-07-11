Rampage Jackson breaks down fantasy fight with UFC star Alex Pereira: ‘I probably wouldn’t take him down’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Rampage Jackson claims he likely would not have implemented much wrestling or grappling tactics in a fantasy fight with current division champion, Alex Pereira if they shared the Octagon during their primes.

Jackson, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is revered as one the most formidable knockout artists in Octagon antiquity, as well as one of the most recognizable fighters in modern mixed martial arts.

As for Pereira, the Brazilian phenom has enjoyed a roughshod run through both the middleweight and light heavyweight ranks since his move to the UFC less than three years ago, adding to his stature with a stunning knockout win at UFC 303 last month.

Headlining the International Fight Week card on short notice against former champion, Jiri Prochazka, Pereira felled the Czech Republic native with a spectacular second round high-kick knockout win in their Las Vegas rematch.

Rampage Jackson breaks down fantasy fight with Alex Pereira

And discussing the rise and dominant run of Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira, former UFC star, Jackson broke down a fantasy fight between himself and the Brazilian, claiming he likely would have stood and traded with the vicious striker.

“I probably wouldn’t have tried to take Alex (Pereira) down,” Rampage Jackson said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I probably would have tried [to strike with him] until he started f*cking me up, then be like, ‘Oh, sh*t, it’s like to take him down.’”

During his title run with the UFC, Jackson turned in a stunning knockout win over Chuck Liddell back in 2007, before successfully defending the crown in a unanimous decision win over fellow former PRIDE FC star, Dan Henderson.

Who would have won in a fantasy UFC showdown: Rampage Jackson or Alex Pereira?