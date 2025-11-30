Rampage Emotional Over First Thanksgiving Without Son Raja Jackson

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson openly expressed his emotional distress regarding the strained relationship with his son Raja Jackson, particularly over not spending Thanksgiving together for the first time.

Rampage Jackson Talks Pain From Raja Jackson’s Wrestling Attack Fallout

In a candid and heartfelt statement shared on stream, Rampage emphasized his humanity and the pain caused by the distance between him and his son, saying:

“Come on, I’m a human, like he is. This Thanksgiving is the first holiday me and my son aren’t really talking. Come on, I’m a fking father. I love my kids. Despite what people say about me, I’m a fking human being, and I live for my f**king kids.” He lamented the negative judgment he faces due to his son’s actions and the difficulty of parenting an adult son who does not listen to him. Rampage noted his son seems to do the opposite of whatever advice he gives.

Rampage Jackson gets emotional while talking about his son Raja never listening to him and explains how affected he is by not spending Thanksgiving with him 💔👀

The origin of the tension stems from a highly publicized incident involving Raja Jackson at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in August 2025. Raja, an MMA fighter like his father but not a professional wrestler, intervened violently in a wrestling match. Video footage showed Raja violently attacking Stuart Smith, known in the ring as Syko Stu, repeatedly punching the nearly unconscious wrestler after unexpectedly being drawn into a wrestling storyline against his better judgment.

Rampage explained that Raja was recovering from a concussion sustained during sparring and should not have engaged in such physical confrontation. The incident was reportedly initiated when Syko Stu struck Raja with a beer can backstage, which escalated into the violent ring attack. Raja’s involvement was described as poor judgment and an unfortunate escalation of a planned event gone wrong.

Following the attack, Rampage condemned his son’s actions publicly and distanced himself, stating they have not spoken since. He also expressed that Raja had dishonored his family name through this behavior and suggested Raja should face legal consequences, including community service and anger management.