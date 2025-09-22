Raja Jackson Posts $50,000 Bail After Assault Arrest

ByTimothy Wheaton
Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has been released on bail following his arrest on a felony assault charge. The arrest came after a highly publicized incident in which Jackson assaulted professional wrestler Stuart Smith, known in the wrestling community as Syko Stu, at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles.

The assault occurred nearly a month prior to Jackson’s arrest and was captured on a livestream that circulated widely across social media platforms. In the recording, Jackson was seen entering the wrestling ring and forcefully slamming Smith unconscious before continuing to punch him. Several other wrestlers intervened to stop the attack and Jackson fled the scene. The seriousness of the incident was underscored by the injuries Smith sustained.

He required several days in intensive care and was later discharged, but reported significant damage including serious head injuries, trauma to both upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fractured maxilla bone which led to the loss of multiple teeth.

Law enforcement arrested Jackson in mid-September 2025, and he was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bail was set at $50,000, which Jackson posted to secure his release from custody. Following his release, details of the ongoing legal process have not been fully disclosed, though the felony assault charge remains pending.

Jackson’s father, Rampage Jackson, publicly addressed the incident and the consequences his son should face. Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Rampage Jackson called for accountability, suggesting that Raja should serve some jail time, complete community service, attend anger management classes, and seek therapy. The elder Jackson’s stance highlights an emphasis on both legal consequences and rehabilitation.

The attack on Smith has drawn attention from both the MMA and professional wrestling communities, given Raja Jackson’s family background and his status within combat sports. The incident has also sparked discussion on issues of violence outside of sanctioned competition and its impact on the reputation of fighters involved in mixed martial arts.

Smith’s decision initially not to press charges against Jackson reportedly influenced the legal proceedings, as he did not wish the situation to escalate further. However, authorities proceeded with the felony charge based on the severity of the assault and available evidence.

For now, his release on bail allows him temporary freedom while the judicial process continues. The situation remains under close observation within combat sports circles.

