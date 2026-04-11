Merab Dvalishvili reveals 2026 plans despite recent nose injury

UFC star Merab Dvalishvili has revealed his plans for the rest of the year despite his recent nose injury.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is an absolute monster – and he’s known as ‘The Machine’ for a reason. He had an incredible title run and while it has now come to an end, many expect him to compete for the title once again before he hangs up his gloves for good at some point in the future.

Of course, as many are aware, Merab Dvalishvili is currently dealing with a nasty nose injury, throwing some doubt over whether or not he will be able to get back as soon as he would have desired. Alas, this is Merab we are talking about, and he is unlike a lot of other fighters on the UFC roster.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Merab Dvalishvili had the following to say about what he wants to do in terms of staying active between now and the end of 2026.

Merab Dvalishvili discusses his future

“When I’m happy and I’m having fun, I usually do good,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think that’s what I missed also in my last fight against Petr. I was a little bit too much focused. Next time I will be more myself.”

This year, I want to have two fights: probably trilogy in summer against Petr Yan and one more this year,” Dvalishvili said. “Who knows? I want to be busy, and I want to continue to do what I love to do. Either be champion or not be champion, I just want to enjoy having the most fights possible because that’s what makes me happy, and win or lose, I’m going to do my best and just move forward.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether or not you are a big fan of Dvalishvili, there is absolutely no denying that he is one of the most fascinating fighters to watch in the UFC. Hopefully, we get the chance to see him back in there sooner rather than later, potentially even in an immediate title rematch.