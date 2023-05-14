Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson scored his third finish on Saturday night.

Competing under the United Fight League banner, Raja Jackson squared off with Hastings McMillan in what he had hoped to be his final amateur contest before turning pro. Shortly after putting away his opponent in the opening round, Jackson announced that his next fight would indeed be his first as a professional mixed martial artist.

His final amateur contest was aired live on Rumble, but MMA journalist Alex Behunin was kind enough to share a clip of Jackson’s impressive finish on Twitter, which you can see below:

Raja Jackson, Rampage Jackson’s son picked up a first round finish at #UFL2



Rampage announced he will allow him to go pro in his next fight pic.twitter.com/4URzGfZdqq — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 13, 2023

Raja Jackson, 23, also reportedly received the blessing of his father to turn pro after the impressive finish.

Raja Jackson’s Nickname Pays Tribute to His Father’s Legacy

Jackson’s father, of course, is one of the most well-known and beloved mixed martial artists in the history of the sport. Having fought in PRIDE, and Bellator, ‘Rampage’ Jackson reached the pinnacle of his combat sports career inside the Octagon, knocking out Chuck Liddell for the UFC light heavyweight title in May 2007. He also won Bellator’s season 10 heavyweight tournament in 2014, defeating King Mo in the final.

‘Rampage’ has shared the cage with some of the biggest names in MMA history, including Kazushi Sakuraba, Wanderlei Silva, ‘Shogun’ Rua, Dan Henderson, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Jon Jones, Ryan Bader, Chael Sonnen, and Fedor Emelianenko.

Raja Jackson has adopted the nickname ‘da Clone’, undoubtedly a tribute to his father’s legacy and a testament to his own skills.