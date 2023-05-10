The triumphant return of two-weight UFC champion, Jon Jones has been described as the “highest-grossing commercial PPV” event the organization have hosted in the last 12 months, as per Endeavor CFO, Jason Lublin.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion inside the Octagon, made his three-year hiatus-snapping return at UFC 285 back in March of this year atop a UFC 285 pay-per-view event against former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane.

Taking top-slot against the French contender, Jon Jones, a native of Endicott, managed to mint himself as the undisputed heavyweight champion in the pair’s vacant title outing, submitting Gane with a stunning opening round guillotine choke at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And according to Endeavor – the parent company of the UFC, Jones’ successful return against Gane earlier this annum came as the highest grossing commercial pay-per-view event the organization have fielded in the last 12 months.

“At UFC, we continued to deliver more record-breaking events across the globe,” Endeavor CFO, Lublin said during an investor call this week. “UFC 284 in Perth was Australia’s highest-grossing event of all kind and UFC 285 in Las Vegas was the UFC’s highest-grossing commercial pay-per-view event within the past 12 months.”

“Additionally, UFC 286 in London was the highest-grossing event in O2 Arena history,” Lublin continued. (H/T MMA Fighting)

Jon Jones is expected to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 later this year at MSG

Expected to feature at UFC 295 in a planned Madison Square Garden event in November of this year in New York, former Jackson-Wink MMA staple, Jones has been touted to headline ‘The Big Apple’ showcase in a title defense against former champion, Stipe Miocic.

And while an official confirmation pits Jon Jones and former titleholder, Stipe Miocic, UFC president, Dana White confirmed that it was more than “likely” that the duo will share the Octagon next.