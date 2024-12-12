Report – Rafael Fiziev agrees to rematch fight with Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Saudi Arabia in February

According to reports this evening, a high-stakes rematch between European favorites, Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot is in the works to feature at UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1. — from The Venue arena in Riyadh.

Fiziev, who has been sidelined since September of last year, most recently took on Polish favorite, Gamrot in a main event clash at the Apex facility, suffering a TKO loss to the veteran contender as he fell victim to a debilitating knee injury in the second round.

As for Gamrot, the former two-weight KSW champion has featured twice since taking on the Tiger Muay Thai striker, most recently featuring at UFC 305 back in August, dropping a controversial split decision loss to City Kickboxing mainstay, Dan Hooker.

And according to reports from Red Corner MMA on social media, a verbal agreement has been struck between Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev to rematch at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia on February 1. next.

“According to our sources, Mateusz Gamrot has verbally agreed to a rematch with Rafael Fiziev in Saudi Arabia on February 1.,” Red Corner MMA posted on X. “Their first fight back in September 2023 was stopped in the second round due to a knee injury suffered by Fiziev.”

Retaining the number eleven rank at the lightweight limit, prior to his knee injury TKO loss to Gamrot, dangerous striker, Fiziev went to battle with former interim champion, Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 in March of last year, suffering a hard-fought majority decision loss to the perennial top-contender.

During his Octagon tenure, Fiziev has turned in notable wins over the likes of Renato Moicano, King Green, Brad Riddell, and common-foe, former champion, Rafael dos Anjos.

Himself without a win since his unanimous decision win over Brazilian veteran, dos Anjos after his stoppage success against Fiziev, Polish fan-favorite, Gamrot has also racked up notable victories over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Carlos Diego Ferreira, as well as Jalin Turner, and incoming title headliner, Arman Tsarukyan since his move from European promotion, KSW.