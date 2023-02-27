Rafael Fiziev claims Conor McGregor is ‘drinking and partying too much’ ahead of his UFC return

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev thinks that Conor McGregor parties too much’ following a run-in at the UFC Performance Institute.

McGregor is set to make his Octagon return later this year, which will mark over two years since he suffered a horrendous leg break in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Since then, McGregor’s appearance has changed, the Irishman now sports a bulkier physique and some even feel that his face looks different.

Fiziev, 29, said that McGregor’s look was not a good one, saying that he looks like he had been partying, and drinking, too much.

“Bro, I saw McGregor’s face when he came to the UFC P.I., I think too much party,” Fiziev said to Submission Radio. “Too much party every day. You know, his face like… he looks like he rest a lot, drink Proper 12 a lot.”

Fiziev feels that McGregor’s rival coach and next opponent, Michael chandler, has a good chance of beating him when the fight comes about.

“Yeah, I think [Michael] Chandler has a big chance to make his future sweet. Chandler, he also has good timing, has big power. He just has to do like smart, everything smart with McGregor. No need to make like something crazy like with Justin. You know, put his hands down, going forward. This he has to delete it. Have to need more smart a little bit and he can beat him for sure. I believe a hundred percent.” (H/T MMAMania)

Fiziev is coming off a stoppage victory over former champion, Rafael dos Anjos and is now set to No.3 ranked 155lber, Justin Gaethje.

Rafael Fiziev talking to Submission Radio

Is Rafael Fiziev right about Conor McGregor?